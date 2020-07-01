HOUSTON — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Nov. 26 when a little girl wrote a letter to Santa asking for him to repair her Harvey-damaged home.

A Tomball business that helped rescue hundreds during Hurricane Harvey will be featured in a documentary that is set to debut on Thursday.

“100 Boats: A Hurricane Harvey Documentary,” will be shown at Landmark River Oaks Theater.

According to the website, “100 Boats” tells the remarkable story of a group of volunteers who set up an emergency relief center to rescue stranded residents from their flooded homes during Hurricane Harvey’s wrath in 2017.

The documentary will also follow the rebuilding of Houston a year after the hurricane and highlights a Rosharon man who, with a team of volunteers, helped rebuild more than 20 homes in his own community.

“100 Boats is a story of the resilience of the human spirit, the power of unity, and the courage it takes to help others without expecting anything in return.”

The screening starts at 7:30 p.m. with a special presentation to honor the heroes of Hurricane Harvey to follow.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

