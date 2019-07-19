PEARLAND, Texas — A Brookside Village family hit hard by Hurricane Harvey asked for help after being burned by contractors.

A generous KHOU 11 News viewer delivered.

Fred Mitchell is a caretaker; his wife, who is bound by a wheelchair and his 94-year-old mother all moved back into their “pre-Harvey” house last week after living in a rental home for nearly two years.

“It’s been pretty rough,” Fred Mitchell said.

“You think it’s the worst thing in the world but, I’ve always been an optimist and I believe everything’s going to work out.”

Shoddy contractors left a mountain of mostly sheet rock in the family’s driveway. Cleaning up the mess is on of the last things the Mitchell’s need done to completely recover from Harvey but, Mitchell can’t do the job alone.

“I worked on it yesterday and it about killed me,” the 61-year-old said.

Mitchell had a dumpster in the driveway Thursday and his family was asking strangers for help online. The longer Mitchell held onto the dumpster, the more money it will cost the family.

“If we find some help, that’d be wonderful,” Mitchell said. “I’d do back flips. If I was capable.”

And they did.

His name is Bubba Taylor. He saw the story air on KHOU 11 News, was in Brookside and started driving down all the streets until he found the dumpster.

