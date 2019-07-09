HOUSTON, Texas — Many families have been able to rebuild after Harvey. However, in a west Houston neighborhood, one family is still struggling to move back into their home two years later.

Now residents are making sure a neighbor they fondly know as the “Peanut Brittle Lady” isn’t forgotten.

For instance, if it’s one room in her home Vickie Locke misses the most, it would definitely be her kitchen.

“My refrigerator is here. My stove was here. I had a gas cook, too,” Locke said. “And then over here was just cabinets, and I had a double oven right there.”

She loves to cook and bake would be an understatement. Her kitchen and the rest of her home flooded during Harvey. You can still mark how high the water got on her windows. She was able to save irreplaceable things like her wedding topper.

Locke said the damage came at the worst possible time.

“Whenever Harvey came, the very day that Harvey moved in just about, I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” she said.

Her home, just like every home in their Mayde Creek Farm subdivision, was damaged during the storm.

“To see all of their stuff out on the curb no longer theirs, it kind of broke my heart," said Dave Romero, home association president for Mayde Creek.

Locke said insurance would not pay for all of the repairs needed. So Romero reached out to KHOU 11 asking for help for a neighbor he only knew using a nickname.

“She walks the community, and if you’re outside, she’s going to stop and talk to you,” Romero said. “Next thing you know, she’s bringing you peanut brittle.”

He misses seeing the “Peanut Brittle Lady” around and wants to see her back in her home.

Until she can make new memories inside her home, Locke will continue to do what she knows best: make sure others don’t go hungry.

If you can help Locke rebuild please e-mail forgotten@khou.com.