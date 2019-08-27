DICKINSON, Texas — It's been two years since Hurricane Harvey flooded the Houston area and Dickinson residents are still struggling to get back on their feet.

The mayor of Dickinson, Julie Masters, said the town is about 70 percent recovered. But that leaves several hundred homeowners who still need help.

We found volunteers hard at work trying to rebuild a badly storm-damaged home. Volunteers told us the owner of the home did not have flood insurance and it’s been vacant since the storm.

"The flood happened and then his mom passed away so he was dealing with two tragedies," says volunteer Bruce Beakley.

RELATED: Community comes together to help 83-year-old woman rebuild her Harvey damaged home

Beakley is with a faith-based non-profit group called the 4B Disaster Response Network, which was formed as a response to Harvey. He and other volunteers are putting in cabinets, replacing sheet rock and putting in new flooring.

"The sad part is, so many of the houses we see are the elderly or widows or single moms," said Beakley.

"We're in houses all over this area and there's a quite a few, some living in them and that's even harder," said volunteer Greg Murphy. 

RELATED: A look at Harvey recovery progress so far

They hope to be finished with the house within a couple of months. 

The owner says he’s thankful for all the help and is hoping his Harvey nightmare may soon be ending.

Photos: Thousands rescued after Harvey dumps record rainfall
01 / 47
Texas National Guardsmen assist residents affected by flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey onto a military vehicle August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Lt. Zachary West/Army National Guard via Getty Images)
02 / 47
Rescue workers and volunteers help residents make their way out of a flooded neighborhood after it was inundated with rain water following Hurricane Harvey on August 29, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
03 / 47
Mario Qua holds Wilson Qua as they evacuate their flooded home after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
04 / 47
Dean Mize holds children as he and Jason Legnon use an airboat to rescue people from homes that are inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
05 / 47
Rescuers help a man and children from flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
06 / 47
Shardea Harrison looks on at her 3 week old baby Sarai being held by Dean Mize, who used his airboat to rescue them from their home after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
07 / 47
Dean Mize (L) and Jason Legnon carry a person to an airboat as they rescue people from their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
08 / 47
People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
09 / 47
A person waves to rescuers as he walks through a flooded street after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
10 / 47
A Texas National Guardsman carries a resident from her flooded home following Hurricane Harvey August 27, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Lt. Zachary West/Army National Guard via Getty Images)
11 / 47
A Texas National Guardsman carries a resident from her flooded home following Hurricane Harvey August 27, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Lt. Zachary West/Army National Guard via Getty Images)
12 / 47
Naomi Coto carries Simba on her shoulders as they evacuate their home after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
13 / 47
People push a truck down a flooded street after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
14 / 47
A man helps children across a flooded street as they evacuate their home after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
15 / 47
People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
16 / 47
People use a boat to evacuate their home after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
17 / 47
A man helps children across a flooded street as they evacuate their home after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
18 / 47
People use a boat to evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
19 / 47
People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
20 / 47
People use an air matress to float down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
21 / 47
Andrew White (L) helps a neighbor down a street after rescuing her from her home in his boat in the upscale River Oaks neighborhood after it was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
22 / 47
Volunteers and officers from the neighborhood security patrol help to rescue residents in the upscale River Oaks neighborhood after it was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
23 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 27: Volunteers and officers from the neiborhood security patrol help to rescue residents in the upscale River Oaks neighborhood after it was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
24 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 27: Volunteers and officers from the neiborhood security patrol help to rescue residents in the upscale River Oaks neighborhood after it was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
25 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 27: Volunteers and officers from the neiborhood security patrol help to rescue residents and their dogs in the upscale River Oaks neighborhood after it was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
26 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 30: Michael Boyd passes his son Skylar over to a rescue worker as they are evacuated on an airboat from their apartment complex after it was inundated with water following Hurricane Harvey on August 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. It was Skylar's first birthday. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
27 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 30: The Walker and Brown families walk out of the water at Memorial Drive and North Eldridge Parkway in the Energy Corridor of west Houston, Texas where residents rescued from their flooded homes and apartments due to high water coming from the Addicks Reservoir after Hurricane Harvey. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped more than 50 inches of rain in some areas in and around Houston. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)
28 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 30: The Walker and Brown families walk out of the water at Memorial Drive and North Eldridge Parkway in the Energy Corridor of west Houston where residents rescued from their flooded homes and apartments due to high water coming from the Addicks Reservoir after Hurricane Harvey on August 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped more than 50 inches of rain in some areas in and around Houston. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)
29 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 30: A man directs a rescue boat to people in need of rescue at an apartment complex after it was inundated with water following Hurricane Harvey on August 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
30 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 30: Residents wait for rescue at an apartment complex after it was inundated with water following Hurricane Harvey on August 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
31 / 47
Evacuees are prepared to be airlifted by the Florida Air Force Reserve Pararescue team from the 308th Rescue Squadron after being rescued from the flooding of Hurricane Harvey on August 30, 2017 in Port Arthur. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
32 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 30: Shannon Danley carries a rabbit to a rescue boat after it was found floating in floodwater in an apartment complex after it was inundated with water following Hurricane Harvey on August 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around areas Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
33 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 30: Residents try to keep their belongings dry while waiting for rescue at an apartment complex after it was inundated with water following Hurricane Harvey on August 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
34 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 29: The Tellez family is evacuated from their home after severe flooding following Hurricane Harvey in north Houston August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards of 40 inches of rain over the next couple of days. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
35 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 29: Rescue workers and volunteers help residents make their way out of a flooded neighborhood after it was inundated with rain water following Hurricane Harvey on August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
36 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 29: Rescue workers and volunteers help residents make their way out of a flooded neighborhood after it was inundated with rain water following Hurricane Harvey on August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
37 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 29: Rescue workers and volunteers help residents make their way out of a flooded neighborhood after it was inundated with rain water following Hurricane Harvey on August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
38 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 29: A large rescue boat is pulled through shallow water after flooding caused by heavy rain during Hurricane Harvey August 29, 2017 in the Bear Creek neighborhood in west Houston, Texas. The neighborhood flooded after water was released from nearby Addicks Reservoir. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)
39 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 29: Luis Perez of the Texas Army National Guard goes house-to-house checking for anyone that may need rescue after flooding caused by heavy rain during Hurricane Harvey August 29, 2017 in the Bear Creek neighborhood in west Houston, Texas. The neighborhood flooded after water was released from nearby Addicks Reservoir. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)
40 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 29: Rescue workers and volunteers help residents make their way out of a flooded neighborhood after it was inundated with rain water following Hurricane Harvey on August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around areas Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
41 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: People make their way out of a flooded neighborhood after it was inundated with rain water, remnants of Hurricane Harvey, on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in areas of Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
42 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: People are rescued from a flooded neighborhood after it was inundated with rain water, remnants of Hurricane Harvey, on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in areas of Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
43 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: Evacuees make their way to dry land after leaving their homes that were inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
44 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: Evacuees are helped to dry land after their homes were inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
45 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: A child is helped off the back of a rescue truck after his family evacuated their home after it was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
46 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: People wait for a rescue boat as they flee their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
47 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: People evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)