Gulf tropics update: Tracking another wave that could become a tropical depression or storm

Invest 90L has a 90 percent chance of development over the next two days.

HOUSTON — We could be looking at what could soon become Tropical Storm Wilfred in the Gulf of Mexico, according to KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews.

Invest 90L right now is not a threat to the Houston area, but you can see the spaghetti models are not yet in agreement. Some have it looping back to Mexico or South Texas while others are heading to areas east of Texas.

As of Thursday morning, Invest 90L had a 90% chance of further development over the next 48 hours.

5:10 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center:

"Thunderstorm activity has continued to increase and become better organized this morning in association with a well-defined low pressure system located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Upper-level winds are gradually becoming more conducive for development and, if this recent development trend continues, a tropical depression or a tropical could form later today. The low is expected to meander over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico for the next day or so before moving slowly northward to northeastward on Friday and Saturday. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance this afternoon. * Formation chance through 48 hours...high...90 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...high...90 percent."

Either way, everyone along the Gulf Coast will want to watch Invest 90L closely. It brings the possibility of heavy rain somewhere along the Gulf Coast by the middle of next week.

Matthews says models have done an extremely poor job with forecasting tropical systems this year with many storms ending up outside the cone of uncertainty, including on-going Sally which ended up *well east* the cone, hitting Pensacola instead of New Orleans. Therefore the prudent thing to do is just watch along with us and check back in at least once a day to get a progress update on this developing Invest.

If any other storms develop, which is extremely likely, we would then have to use the Greek alphabet for only the second time in recorded history; the first time being 2005.

A lot of tropical development in the Atlantic right now

There is plenty to track and name out there right now, but the system in the Gulf is the only one we have any concerns about in Texas right now.

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Sally, located inland over southeastern Alabama, on Hurricane Teddy, located over the central tropical Atlantic, and on Tropical Storm Vicky, located over the eastern tropical Atlantic:

Be prepared if tropical weather does come our way

BEFORE THE STORM

Make a home inventory

Have a current copy of your declarations page that has your policy number and your agent's number

Review your policy with your insurance agent to determine if you have adequate coverage

Repair loose boards, shingles, shutters and downspouts to prevent them from becoming an issue in high winds or torrential rain

Have an evacuation plan, and include plans for your pets

Make sure your emergency equipment is in working order, including a battery-powered radio, flashlights and extra batteries. Also, make sure to gather all medicine, replenish your first-aid kit and stock a week's worth of non-perishable food and water

Charge your cell phone and fill your car with gas

Program all emergency phone numbers

DURING THE STORM

If you are advised to evacuate, leave as soon as possible . Retain all related receipts - they may be considered in your claim. If you aren't in a recommended evacuation and you plant to stay home, stay informed by listening to weather alerts

. Retain all related receipts - they may be considered in your claim. If you aren't in a recommended evacuation and you plant to stay home, stay informed by listening to weather alerts Keep windows and doors closed at all time, and, if possible, board them up with wooden or metal shutters

Stay away from the windows and in the center of the room, or, stay in an interior room

Avoid flood water, as it may be electrically charged from downed power lines

Check on family members and friends

AFTER THE STORM