Galveston implements curfew due to Hurricane Laura

GALVESTON, Texas — There will be a curfew in place for residents in the City of Galveston while Hurricane Laura passes through the area.

The curfew will be in place from Tuesday night through Friday morning. Galveston Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown signed the order Tuesday, the same day evacuations were ordered for the area.

The curfew prevents people from being on public streets and right-of-ways. It goes into effect at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone found breaking the curfew will be subject to a $1,000 fine. Officials said it's in place in an effort to protect Galveston residents and their property from any potential looting.

Here are the curfew hours: