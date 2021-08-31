Frozen custard keeps New Orleans community smiling as city's power crisis continues

New Orleans and other surrounding areas have been placed under a heat advisory. Feels like temps are expected to reach 105 Tuesday.

New Orleans residents haven't had a lot to smile about in the past 72 hours.

As Ida moves north the power crisis in New Orleans continues.

Millions of residents are without electricity and this comes as the city reaches scorching temps.

On Tuesday, the Crescent City was placed under a heat advisory. Heat indices are expected to surpass 105 degrees. This means a large part of the population will be vulnerable to heat illness without being able to access comfort.

A massive number of electricity customers in Louisiana are still w/out power, that means no A/C. Heat advisories issued today for heat indices to surpass 105° - a large portion of the population will be vulnerable to heat illness w/out being able to access comfort. @KHOU #khou11 pic.twitter.com/B27v6PKCkE — Tim Pandajis (@TimPandajisKHOU) August 31, 2021

In an effort to help people cool off and give people something to smile about, Abbott’s Frozen Custard handed out hundreds of pints, free of charge, in the French Quarter.

“It's joy. Ice cream is joy. Frozen custard is joy,” said Katie Kolthoff, the owner of Abbott's Frozen Custard. “Why let it go to waste. So we're handing it out."

For hours Monday, people flocked to Abbott's from all corners of the French Quarter to cool off and get something to eat.

When Ida knocked out power and their freezer was full of frozen custard the clock started ticking, and for Katie and her staff it was the easiest decision they've had to make since Ida made landfall.

“This place is a hot mess, but I'm never going to leave," said Kolthoff.

When will power be restored in New Orleans?

On the edge of the Mississippi River in the Avondale community, a mangled heap of metal is all that’s left of a transmission tower that once kept the lights to a chunk of New Orleans.

Its wires were floating on the river Monday morning, no longer connected to the grid on the other side.

Officials with the power company, Entergy, said the collapsed tower is one of an unprecedented eight major power lines into the city that were inoperable. They did not immediately know the extent of damage to the other towers and offered no timetable on how soon repairs would be made.

“It would be premature for me to speculate on when power will be restored, said Deanna Rodriguez, CEO of Entergy New Orleans. “I know that’s your number one question, but until we can collect that damage assessment, we can’t give you that answer just yet."