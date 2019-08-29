TAMPA, Fla. — So, you booked a vacation at one of Florida's many theme parks, but a hurricane is headed this way.

Now what?

All theme parks and attractions around the state have hurricane policies related to possible park closings and keeping vacationing guests safe. In 2017, Disney World, Universal Studios and SeaWorld all closed a couple of days before Hurricane Irma hit the state.

Thousands of tourists still hunkered down at resorts alongside park employees and rode out the storm when it hit Central Florida as a Category 1 storm.

Now, Hurricane Dorian is headed for Florida's east coast and could travel west across the state, hitting some of the state theme parks. Dorian's possible path also includes the Tampa Bay area, which has roller coaster-heavy Busch Gardens, Adventure Island and Legoland.

Here are the hurricane and bad weather policies for Central Florida's theme parks.

Walt Disney World

If a hurricane warning is issued within seven days of arrival, you can call ahead to cancel or reschedule your vacation package without any fees. This policy only applies to packages and room reservations booked directly with Disney.

When Disney World closed for Hurricane Irma, it was only the fifth time the park had closed since it opened in 1971.

Disney's hurricane policy.

Universal Orlando Resort

Similar to Disney, if a hurricane or tropical storm warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center or a state of emergency is declared, you can call to cancel or reschedule your vacation package or tickets booked through Universal.

Universal Orlando's hurricane policy.

SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Adventure Island

SeaWorld parks, including Busch Gardens in Tampa, have a policy that let you reschedule or get a refund on vacation packages or park tickets if a named tropical storm or hurricane approaches Orlando, Tampa or a guest's hometown.

The policy is for tickets and packages booked through SeaWorld Vacations, Busch Gardens Vacations, DiscoveryCove.com, SeaWorld.com, Aquatica.com, BuschGardens.com or the call center.

Legoland

If the National Hurricane Center issues a hurricane warning for Central Florida or a guest's hometown within seven days of your arrival, you can reschedule or cancel your vacation package and tickets.

This policy applies for tickets, water park tickets, hotel and Beach Retreat reservations booked through Legoland Florida or Legoland Vacations.

Legoland's hurricane policy.

