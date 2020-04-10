Eyes on the tropics: Tropical Depression 26 strengthens into Tropical Storm Delta, edging closer to Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Delta is heading into the Gulf, while Tropical Storm Gamma meanders.

HOUSTON — There's a reason hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

After back-to-back tropical weather for the Houston area, followed by a few weeks of relative calmness in the Atlantic, the tropics have once again come alive. And there's one system out there that our meteorologists are keeping a close eye on. Monday morning, Tropical Depression 26 strengthened into Tropical Storm Delta. It's expected to become a hurricane before making landfall somewhere along the Gulf Coast..

The National Hurricane Center is also watching Tropical Storm Gamma. Gamma is expected to meander in the Gulf of Mexico before moving north. We're not overly concerned about this storm right now.

Tropical Storm Delta

What was Tropical Depression 26 in the Caribbean is now Tropical Storm Delta. The system is expected to reach the Gulf Coast as a strong hurricane later this week.

The current forecast from the NHC takes future 'Delta' through the central Gulf where it is expected to become a fairly strong hurricane. Current projections show it making a landfall in southeast Louisiana as a category two hurricane with winds of around 100 mph.

It's important to know that the error in the forecast five days out is pretty significant in terms of track and strength. This is one we'll need to watch.

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews said it would be extremely unusual for a tropical storm or hurricane to hit the upper-Texas coast so late in the season. However, if we learned anything in 2020, something that is rare doesn't mean it's impossible.

The last time a hurricane hit the upper-Texas coast this late was Hurricane Jerry on October 15, 1989.

While most of the computer models take this well east of Houston, we'll need to monitor the system for any deviations west in its eventual track.

Tropical Storm Gamma

Tropical Storm Gamma formed Saturday and quickly powered up into a strong tropical storm with 70 mph winds. In fact, it strengthened so rapidly that the NHC was forced to issue a hurricane warning for the Yucatan Peninsula.

While it didn't quite make hurricane status, it still brought high winds and driving rain to areas near Cancun.