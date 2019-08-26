The National Hurricane Center says Dorian has become a hurricane as it nears the US Virgin Islands.

A hurricane warning was issued Wednesday morning for the Virgin Islands and a hurricane watch for Puerto Rico.

Dorian is expected to reach the Southeastern U.S. coast by the weekend with current forecasts predicting landfall in Florida by Friday or Saturday.

As of Wednesday at 10 a.m. Houston time, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, and was moving to the west-northwest at 13 mph.

Hurricane conditions are expected over Vieques, Culebra, and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands today.

The storm is expected to pass over or near Puerto Rico, with landslides, widespread flooding and power outages possible. It's expected to be the first major test of emergency preparedness since Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017.

President Donald Trump declared an emergency Tuesday night and ordered federal assistance for local authorities.

Forecasters say "practically the entire island will be under sustained tropical storm force winds."

The change in the storm's course concerned many across the U.S. territory, where some 30,000 homes still have blue tarps as roofs nearly two years after Hurricane Maria. The island's 3.2 million inhabitants still depend on a shaky power grid that has remained prone to outages since it was destroyed by the Category 4 storm.

The latest now is that Dorian will be a mid-range tropical storm as it approaches the islands of the Bahamas in about 5 days. From there, it's too soon to tell what may happen or how strong Dorian may or may not be. Remember, there is very low skill in forecasting strength.

All interests in Florida, especially going into the Labor Day weekend should closely monitor this storm.

Future impacts to Texas remain very low at this time but of course we'll continue to monitor it.