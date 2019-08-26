HOUSTON — Tropical Storm Dorian as of Monday morning continued its slow but steady strengthening trend as it makes its way towards the Windward and Leeward Islands. The forecast and future implications for Puerto Rico and the mainland US remain uncertain.

Latest from the NHC

As of Monday at 11 a.m. EST, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and moving to the west-northwest at 14 mph. The pressure had dropped to 1002 millibars.

The hurricane reconnaissance team, aka Hurricane Hunters, are now flying continuous missions in and around Dorian to collect as much information as possible.

New as of Monday, a Hurricane Watch has been issued for St. Lucia while tropical storm warnings are hoisted for the neighboring islands of Barbados, Martinique and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Dominica, Grenada and its dependencies along with Saba and St. Eustatius.

The latest cone takes the storm very close to Puerto Rico as a hurricane and possibly directly over Hispaniola before the storm, or whats left of it, re-emerges in the Atlantic near the Bahamas.

Strength:

Forecasting strength is an educated guess and has the least amount of skill of any forecast product issued from the government.

Current forecasts show that Dorian will could reach hurricane strength as it approaches the Windward and Leeward Islands by Tuesday afternoon.

Current forecasts show Dorian could be anywhere from a weak tropical storm (which its already strong than) to a major category 3 hurricane within the next 5 days, as seen above. Dorian is a small storm which tends to aid in fending off large scale atmospheric features that could weaken it like dry air. It also means they can rapidly intensify faster than much larger storms.

Puerto Rico? Florida?

Impacts on the mainland United States remain very much uncertain. Up until Monday morning, most computer models showed a close approach by, expected to be, hurricane Dorian, to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. That line of thinking hasn't changed.

All interests in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic should be preparing for possible impacts from a hurricane by Wednesday evening or Thursday morning.

Up until Monday morning, most computer models showed Dorian severely crippled once it re-emerges in the Atlantic to the north of Hispaniola, an island with very tall peaks. Those mountains act as a shredder, completely disrupting the circulations of tropical storms and hurricanes.

Now, latest forecasts coming the National Hurricane Center are showing that perhaps the storm won't move directly over the Dominican Republic, but perhaps just clips it. If that's the case, Dorian will find itself damaged but not destroyed and could change the ballgame as far as possible impacts to the mainland United States.

The latest now is that Dorian will be a mid-range tropical storm as it approaches the islands of the Bahamas in about 5 days. From there, it's too soon to tell what may happen or how strong Dorian may or may not be. Remember, there is very low skill in forecasting strength.

All interests in Florida, especially going into the Labor Day weekend should closely monitor this storm.

Future impacts to Texas remain very low at this time but of course we'll continue to monitor it.