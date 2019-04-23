HOUSTON — The City of Houston's housing recovery programs comprise more than $1 billion in funds for people affected by the catastrophic flooding.

The programs include tens of thousands of dollars for homeowner or homebuyer assistance, help for single- or multifamily programs, public services and economic revitalization.

Some avenues of help include repairing or reconstructing damaged property, reimbursements on repairs or even buy-outs or relocation.

For more information, visit recovery.houstontx.gov

Additionally, Harris County has offered similar assistance to those who live inside Harris County but outside the Houston city limits.

Visit harrisrecovery.org to fill out a pre-application for assistance.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

NEW VIDEO FROM KHOU