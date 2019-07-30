HOUSTON — Houstonians know better than most the importance of preparation. Hurricane Harvey gave us days to stock up but still took us by surprise.

But if a disaster were to strike again, are you ready?

The American Housing Survey asked people that very question, and here’s what they found:

Americans are most prepared when it comes to packing up and getting out, with 91 percent saying they have a reliable vehicle that can take them more than 50 miles and 75.6 percent saying they’ve got enough saved up -- at least $2,000 -- to pay for a place to stay.

More so, Americans pretty good at stocking up. Eighty-one percent of people said they have enough non-perishable food to last at least three days, and almost 59 percent said they have at least three gallons of water for each person in their home.

About half, 52.9 percent, say they have a prepared emergency evacuation kit ready, which is basically a go-bag with your basics. It should include medications, clothes and cash.

But Americans need improvement when it comes to making a plan. Only 36.5 percent said they have an emergency meeting location, and only 26.4 percent say they have a communication plan in place in case cell phones stop working.

If you ever find yourself without power, most of us are staying in the dark. Only 18.7 percent of people said they have a generator.

