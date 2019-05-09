NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The red, white and blue is standing strong in the face of brutal weather once again.

The popular Frying Pan Tower live stream from Explore.org is back online, showing a U.S. flag holding tight on a flag pole off the coast of North Carolina. (Click play in the video player below to watch the live stream.)

This is the same location that captured attention nationwide last September during Hurricane Florence. People watched a live stream on air and online as the flag whipped in the wind, eventually becoming ripped, torn and tattered.

That flag was eventually auctioned off for $10,900 to benefit the American Red Cross. A family from Ohio said they put in the winning bid to honor the memory of a family member who had recently died from cancer.

Now, there's a new flag and a new pole fixed to the tower, which sits 34 miles off the coast of Cape Fear, North Carolina.

All day Thursday, the flag has been getting battered by hurricane-force winds. It looks to be starting to tear, but it's still holding on.

Hurricane Dorian is moving up the East Coast as a Category 2 storm, with winds of up to 110 mph.

