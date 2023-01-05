KHOU 11 Weather Team meets with Hurricane Hunters ahead of hurricane season

Hurricane season begins June 1st.

HOUSTON — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and its Air Force Reconnaissance wing, the crew that operates the Hurricane Hunter Aircraft, set up shop at Houston's Ellington Field Monday to kick off Hurricane Preparedness Week.

The forecasters were in Houston for the start of their five-day tour of Gulf Coast cities.

The entire KHOU 11 Weather Team was there to meet with the team of experts, which also included members from the National Hurricane Center and key members of our local National Weather Service team.

The overall goal of Monday's visit was to help residents understand all the different threats that tropical systems bring with them.

Attendees were able to tour the hurricane hunter aircraft to get a better feel of what goes into the "flying laboratories" and how they play a critical role in hurricane forecasting.

But most importantly, the public was invited to get information on how to prepare for the upcoming hurricane season and make a personal hurricane plan.

The key to surviving the next storm is to be ready, and KHOU is here to educate and keep you weather smart.

