Hurricane Laura: Damage in Southeast Texas, Louisiana, Bolivar Peninsula

Hurricane Laura made landfall at 1 a.m. Thursday in southwestern Louisiana near Cameron as a category 4 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

HOUSTON — As the sun comes up and Hurricane Laura starts to weaken, we are starting to get a glimpse of the damage caused by the dangerous storm.

Laura has weakened to a Category 1 hurricane as moves through Louisiana.

BEAUMONT-AREA DAMAGE

KHOU 11 Reporter Janelle Bludua drove to Orange County early Thursday morning to assess the damage. Orange was on the east side of the storm's landfall, but still saw plenty of structure damage and high water.

There were trees and several power poles down in some neighborhoods. There was also some street flooding, but it appears water stayed on the roads and didn't get inside homes.

As of 8 a.m., approximately 70,000 people in Southeast Texas were without power.

Power poles down, trees in the road. Some Good Samaritans trying to help clear the roads here in Orange. @KHOU @HTownRush pic.twitter.com/TPcqNO0h2X — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) August 27, 2020





GALVESTON/ BOLIVAR PENINSULA DAMAGE

On Bolivar Peninsula and Galveston Island, things were pretty calm and the damage was minimal.

On Highway 87 on Bolivar Peninsula, rocks from the Gulf were washed along the road, making the path to get in and out of Bolivar impassable. Though, TxDOT was out early in the morning to clear out the rocks.

The highway is expected to reopen later on today.

TxDOT is also in the process of assessing conditions and working to restart the ferry service to the Peninsula.

Galveston County residents, excluding the Bolivar Peninsula, are free to return to home.

"Conditions on the mainland and Galveston Island are safe for residents to make the trip back to their properties," officials said.

At this time, there are no reports of power outages or major street flooding on Bolivar Peninsula or Galveston Island.

LOUISIANA DAMAGE

We're still waiting to see the extent of damage in Louisiana, but there are reports of buildings and casinos that were severely damaged overnight.

Wow the windows being blown out of this building is crazy! #HurricaneLaura pic.twitter.com/JbSbmw60Jr — Brennan Prill ⚡︎ (@WxBrenn) August 27, 2020

Here is video of Reed Timmer before the eye approaches, and video while he’s inside the eye of #HurricaneLaura. — @ReedTimmerAccu pic.twitter.com/YDJGbevsTV — Brennan Prill ⚡︎ (@WxBrenn) August 27, 2020