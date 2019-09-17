HOUSTON — Very heavy rain is on the way for southeast Texas as a slow moving tropical wave works its way towards the Texas coast. The onslaught of tropical rains moving at a snail's pace could spell flood issues over the next few days.

The City of Houston's Public Works department is ready for the storms, working with the Office of Emergency Management to prepare the city.

High-water vehicles and debris crews are on stand-by. Barricades will be staged beginning Tuesday morning.

BARRICADE, UNDERPASS + FLOOD SIGNAL LOCATIONS

LINK: Map of flood-prone roadways

All intersections and underpasses have the potential to be dangerous during storms. Locations of serious flooding can vary.

STORM DRAINS + DITCHES

Property owners should ensure that street drains and ditches are clear of trash so storm water can flow without obstructions.

Blockages of drains, ditches and culverts are the most frequent cause of flooding in neighborhoods. Secure items that might float away in heavy rain and become lodged in drains or culverts.

LAKE HOUSTON

Lake Houston was lowered for a total of 1 foot after Memorial Day weekend to allow contractors to begin a rehabilitation project on the dam. The Contractors are securing the work site for the impending rain.

