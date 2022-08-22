When will the heavy rain reach Houston? Here's a timeline

The KHOU 11 Weather Team said the heaviest rain is expected early Tuesday, which could impact your morning commute.

HOUSTON — Another round of severe weather is likely across the Houston area early Tuesday morning.

The heaviest of the rain and greatest flooding potential will likely come during the Tuesday morning commute and could potentially last into the early afternoon.

Active weather alerts

Flood watch issued for Washington, Grimes, Walker, San Jacinto, and Polk counties through Tuesday.

Timeline of severe weather

11 p.m.: A line of thunderstorms, some that may be on the stronger side, tries to nudge into our northwestern counties. Models show this line of storms weakening and fracturing, bringing only isolated showers at this point.

5 a.m.: The boundary settles into the Houston area and will begin to trigger storms.

7 a.m.: Storms continue to build with heavy downpours slowly moving along the boundary. Morning commuters will likely be impacted by this round of rain.

9 a.m.: Downpours continue and look to impact most areas south of I-10.

Here is a look at the potential flooding impact of Tuesday's severe weather:

