Houston weather timeline: Stormy Thanksgiving Day forecast

We're tracking what could be a very wet and stormy Thanksgiving Day.

HOUSTON — We're closely watching the Thanksgiving Day forecast, as it's shaping up to be a stormy one. Below is a timeline of what to expect from KHOU 11 Meteorologist Tim Pandajis

  • MIDNIGHT: Showers are well to the northwest of Houston, cloudy, breezy and very mild.
  • 2AM: Still very mild, some spotty showers developing in our far northwestern zones.
  • 4AM: Showers begin overspreading northwestern zones, could see a few isolated thunderstorms as well.
  • 6AM: Rain becoming more widespread, could see a few showers already pushing into Houston at this point.
  • 8AM: Rain, heavy at times, now into the Houston area, embedded thunderstorms as well.
  • 10AM: Rain continues heavy at times, spreading slowly southeast, 1-2” per hour rainfall rates possible in some of these storms.
  • NOON: Rain is now heavy at times across most of the region, embedded thunderstorms, minor flooding risk for low-lying areas.
  • 2PM: Heaviest rain tapers off in the northwestern zones.
  • 4PM: Rain continues, not as heavy, spotty storms still, mostly at the coast now.
  • 6PM: Rain begins to taper off across most of the area.

