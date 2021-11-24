Houston weather timeline: Stormy Thanksgiving Day forecast

HOUSTON — We're closely watching the Thanksgiving Day forecast, as it's shaping up to be a stormy one. Below is a timeline of what to expect from KHOU 11 Meteorologist Tim Pandajis.
- MIDNIGHT: Showers are well to the northwest of Houston, cloudy, breezy and very mild.
- 2AM: Still very mild, some spotty showers developing in our far northwestern zones.
- 4AM: Showers begin overspreading northwestern zones, could see a few isolated thunderstorms as well.
- 6AM: Rain becoming more widespread, could see a few showers already pushing into Houston at this point.
- 8AM: Rain, heavy at times, now into the Houston area, embedded thunderstorms as well.
- 10AM: Rain continues heavy at times, spreading slowly southeast, 1-2” per hour rainfall rates possible in some of these storms.
- NOON: Rain is now heavy at times across most of the region, embedded thunderstorms, minor flooding risk for low-lying areas.
- 2PM: Heaviest rain tapers off in the northwestern zones.
- 4PM: Rain continues, not as heavy, spotty storms still, mostly at the coast now.
- 6PM: Rain begins to taper off across most of the area.