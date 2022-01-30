TIMELINE: Thunderstorms hit Houston On Monday

A low-pressure system is bringing rain and thunder to the Houston area Monday. Then a warm up before an arctic blast that will drop temperatures near freezing.

HOUSTON — Prepare for yet another crazy weather week. Things are about to take a dramatic turn after coming from a spectacular weekend.

A low-pressure system is bringing rain to the Houston area Monday. This system may bring small hail and street flooding in the heavier storms. Behind this system is an arctic blast that will drop temperatures near freezing by Thursday.

Houston weather timeline

Sunday — A beautiful, sunny day with temps warming pushing near 70 by the afternoon.

Monday — A slow-moving low-pressure system makes its way to the Houston area by Monday morning. If you're on the west side of Houston, specifically the Katy area, you'll likely see the rain by 7 or 8 a.m. By lunchtime, the low-pressure system makes its way to the downtown area. Thunderstorms are possible throughout the day, but this system will be more of a rainmaker. There is a potential for street flooding as rainfall totals could equal 1 to 3 inches areawide.

Heads Up! Rain and thunderstorms are set to arrive in Houston on Monday. It's part of a strong upper level storm system... Posted by David Paul KHOU on Sunday, January 30, 2022

Tuesday — Houston area gets a break from the rain. High temps will reach the low-70s.

Wednesday — High temps remain in the low-70s. Rain chances return to the forecast late Wednesday night as a cold front ushers in an arctic blast. There is a chance for wintry mix because temps will slowly drop close to the freezing mark.

Thursday — The arctic front drops temperatures to the mid-30s early Thursday morning and the high for the day will only reach the mid-40s.

Friday — A mostly cloudy day as temperatures drop below freezing Friday morning and remain in the 40s for the majority of the day.

Stay up to date with all the latest weather updates by downloading the KHOU 11 mobile app.

You can also follow all of the KHOU 11 Meteorologists on social media: