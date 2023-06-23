Houston could break record for consecutive days with triple-digit highs for June

Beginning Sunday, highs are expected to reach 100 with little relief in sight over the course of the week.

HOUSTON — While Houston may not come close to breaking its record for consecutive days with triple-digit highs, it could flirt with the record for the month of June this upcoming week.

The record for consecutive days with triple-digit highs dates back to August 2011 when from the first of the month to Aug. 24, the city saw a steady flow of heat for 24 days.

According to the National Weather Service, later that month on Aug. 27, Houston tied its record high of 109. That record was set on Sept. 4, 2000.

For the month of June, however, the record for consecutive days with 100-plus temps is seven. If highs reach 100 as expected on Sunday and carry through to the following weekend, Houston will top that record with eight consecutive days.

Keep in mind the average high for this time of year is 93.

Regardless of records, the heat index will remain a concern with “feels like” temperatures well into the triple-digits.

What is an Excessive Heat Warning?

Excessive Heat Warnings could be issued toward the latter part of the week. According to the NWS, an Excessive Heat Warning is issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions.

The general rule of thumb for this warning is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 105° or higher for at least two days and nighttime air temperatures will not drop below 75°

Why is Texas having a heat wave?

A ridge of high pressure expanding north out of Mexico will be the main driver of our weather, which will be the heat for the foreseeable future.

Early-season heat waves can be dangerous since our bodies are not yet acclimated to the summer heat and cannot efficiently mitigate its effects.

Be alert for symptoms of heat-related health issues if working outdoors this week.

Please, please, please! Do NOT leave children or pets unattended in vehicles for ANY amount of time. Car interior temperatures can become deadly quickly.

