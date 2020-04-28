Houston Forecast: Skies will clear just in time for today's Blue Angels flyover

A few showers are lingering in the overnight hours early Wednesday, but the bad weather is on the way out.

HOUSTON — Gusty winds, isolated storms and light showers remain early Wednesday morning after yesterday's strong storms. It was all caused by a front that pushed through Southeast Texas Tuesday afternoon.

That front will lower humidity and lower high temps down into the lower 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. Nice! Which is good news for the anyone that has a chance to step out Wednesday afternoon, with the Blue Angels flying overhead during the lunch time hour! It is going to be one amazing show, so go check them out, but do so safely... 6 feet apart.

The skies will clear after 9 a.m. in plenty of time for the 12:30 p.m. flyover.

If you haven't gotten that gift for mom ordered, or picked up, here is just a friendly reminder that Mother's Day is this weekend! We couldn't ask for better weather. High temps will trend on the cool side, in the 70s with mostly sunny skies and a dry air mass in place all weekend long.

GET ALERTS ON YOUR PHONE: Download the KHOU 11 app

TRACK THE WEATHER: Houston weather radar

HOUSTON 7-DAY FORECAST