About a month ago this same monitor showed most of the area under some sort of a drought. So it is great to see that is no longer the case. Even though we probably already knew that with the recent rain that we've seen. I mean hello July 4th... as inconvenient as the recent rain has been (trust me I know) does anyone remember 2011?? Going through a serious drought in Houston can put things in perspective. 2011 was so scary. The fires and lack of water was getting serious.

Rain chances stay in place for today and Saturday. A brief but heavy downpour is possible so you want to keep the umbrellas handy.

After Saturday we dry things out and really heat things up all of next week. Temperatures start to get close to hitting that triple digit mark.

If you get caught in a heavy downpour today or tomorrow and it slows you down for what you needed to get don- try to remember- a little rain along the way is so good for the area.

