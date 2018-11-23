Even though we are starting chilly this morning, this afternoon will be nice. Mostly cloudy skies to start your Friday but we should see more sunshine by the afternoon. You will need a jacket early but we should be in the mid 60's by lunch time today.

I can't rule out the possibility of a few scattered, light, showers for our midday and early afternoon. By 5pm rain is out and clouds should break for that sunshine. So, don't cancel any outdoor plans! Even if you do see some of that rain moisture content stays low so accumulation shouldn't be heavy. With how cold our temperatures have been lately you may be thinking 70's wow we are warm... but actually... we are right where we should be. Our average overnight low for this time of the year is 50 degrees and our average afternoon high in Houston for this time of the year is 70 degrees. So our morning and afteroon temperatures are right where they should be.

A little bit of a roller coaster with our temperatures over the next 7 days. We go from 70's this weekend down to the 40's and 50's next week. So layers today but don't put the coats too far away... the big chill returns Sunday evening all thanks to a cold front midday Sunday.

© 2018 KHOU