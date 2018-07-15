The National Weather Service shows the best timeline for the Saharan dust and timing of its arrival. Started pushing in to the area today but will thicken overnight and throughout the day Tuesday. The reason it moves across the Atlantic is all thanks to the trade winds. This isn't that unusual. It happens a couple times a year- still every time it happens I am just in awe that dust can travel thousands and thousands of miles across the Atlantic.

maxuser

You'll notice the sky changing colors just a bit in the afternoon Monday and Tuesday.

maxuser

Besides the dust this week- you are really going to feel the heat. Hottest temperatures that we have seen so far this year will happen Thursday and Friday.

© 2018 KHOU