HOUSTON — You’re going to want to be extremely careful on the roads this morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for the Houston area until noon.

The dense fog is impacting visibility – which will make extremely difficult to drive on the roads.

Meteorologist Addison Green said the visibility is very low to near zero across the metro area.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LOCAL FORECAST

This may be less of an issue across northern counties, but everyone should be very cautious if they plan on traveling Sunday morning.

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW WHEN THERE IS DENSE FOG:

Don’t drive fast

Don’t drive with bright lights

Use proper fog signals

Use GPS

If you’re not familiar with your area or the area you’re traveling to, then you may want to stay off the roads

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM