HOUSTON — A fast-moving thunderstorm caused a rush hour nightmare with pounding rain that quickly flooded Houston-area roadways.

High water caused backups on several interstates, including I-10 East near Wayside where drivers couldn't get through in either direction.

Sideways rain hit downtown Houston just as thousands of office workers were leaving for the day.

Several side streets were also a mess.

The storm caused hundreds of lightning strikes.

At one point, there were 500 lightning strikes in a 10-minute period, according to KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul.

At 6:45 p.m., CenterPoint reported nearly 17,000 customers lost power.

Jose sent us this image of a lightning strike in the Northline area.

Bush and Hobby airports reported flight delays of up to an hour.

