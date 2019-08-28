HOUSTON — A fast-moving thunderstorm caused a rush hour nightmare with pounding rain that quickly flooded Houston-area roadways.
High water caused backups on several interstates, including I-10 East near Wayside where drivers couldn't get through in either direction.
In Pasadena, heavy wind caused the awning of a Dollar General to come crashing down, damaging 8 vehicles. Fortunately, there were no injuries.
Sideways rain hit downtown Houston just as thousands of office workers were leaving for the day.
Several side streets were also a mess.
The storm caused hundreds of lightning strikes.
At one point, there were 500 lightning strikes in a 10-minute period, according to KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul.
At 6:45 p.m., CenterPoint reported nearly 17,000 customers lost power.
Bush and Hobby airports reported flight delays of up to an hour.
