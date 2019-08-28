HOUSTON — A fast-moving thunderstorm caused a rush hour nightmare with pounding rain that quickly flooded Houston-area roadways.

High water caused backups on several interstates, including I-10 East near Wayside where drivers couldn't get through in either direction.

In Pasadena, heavy wind caused the awning of a Dollar General to come crashing down, damaging 8 vehicles. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Sideways rain hit downtown Houston just as thousands of office workers were leaving for the day.

Several side streets were also a mess.

RELATED: List: High water locations on major roads across Houston

RELATED: Map of power outages in Houston

The storm caused hundreds of lightning strikes.

At one point, there were 500 lightning strikes in a 10-minute period, according to KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul.

At 6:45 p.m., CenterPoint reported nearly 17,000 customers lost power.

Jose sent us this image of a lightning strike in the Northline area.

Jose

Bush and Hobby airports reported flight delays of up to an hour.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM