TIMELINE: Line of thunderstorms expected to impact Houston area Thursday

The line of storms could produce up to 3 inches of rain in some areas, which could lead to street flooding. An isolated tornado is not out of the question.

HOUSTON — You're going to want to pay attention to the forecast over the next several days as a front is expected to push a line of strong thunderstorms through the Houston area Thursday.

The cold front's interaction with the hot and humid air mass in place will produce widespread storms and downpours, potentially with gusty winds. Rainfall totals may be grand in some locations, topping a few inches as the front rolls through and then stalls to our south.

Timeline of Thursday thunderstorms

NOON: The line of thunderstorms will be headed to the Houston area from the north.

3 P.M.: The line of thunderstorms is expected to reach our northern counties, like Huntsville and Livingston.

5 P.M.: The line of storms is expected to reach downtown Houston and the I-10 corridor.

7 P.M.: Thunderstorms are expected near the Galveston coast.

The line of storms could produce up to 3 inches of rain in some areas, which could lead to street flooding. In addition to the rain, expect lots of lightning.

Wind gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph in spots.

It's not a strong set up for tornadoes. However, an isolated tornado is not out of the question.

