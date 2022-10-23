Houston forecast: Severe storms possible Monday night

x
HOUSTON — Humidity and isolated shower chances will be in play on Monday with highs in the mid-80s before a powerful fall front arrives Monday night.

Credit: KHOU

This front promises to bring the chance for a squall line during the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday with damaging winds and an isolated tornado possible.

Credit: KHOU

This is a classic fall set-up, with a large storm forming east of the Rockies. From there, a trailing cold front will develop and dive south through Texas. The result will be a squall line of showers and storms.

Credit: KHOU

While showers are possible during the day Monday, the main line of storms won't arrive until after 10 p.m.

Credit: KHOU

From there, the line will race south and east, reaching the city just after midnight.

Credit: KHOU

The severe threat should clear the coast by 4 a.m., with some showers lingering south of Houston through sunrise.

Credit: KHOU

After that, rapid clearing will take place, with cloudless skies and lower humidity for the day on Tuesday.

Credit: KHOU

Temperatures will drop behind the front, with highs in the 70s for the rest of the week and lows in the 40s and 50s.

Credit: KHOU

This nice weather will stick around through late Thursday before another front brings a chance for rain Friday and Saturday.

Credit: KHOU

