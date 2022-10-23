Houston forecast: Severe storms possible Monday night

A powerful cold front will bring the chance for severe weather Monday night.

HOUSTON — Humidity and isolated shower chances will be in play on Monday with highs in the mid-80s before a powerful fall front arrives Monday night.

This front promises to bring the chance for a squall line during the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday with damaging winds and an isolated tornado possible.

This is a classic fall set-up, with a large storm forming east of the Rockies. From there, a trailing cold front will develop and dive south through Texas. The result will be a squall line of showers and storms.

While showers are possible during the day Monday, the main line of storms won't arrive until after 10 p.m.

From there, the line will race south and east, reaching the city just after midnight.

The severe threat should clear the coast by 4 a.m., with some showers lingering south of Houston through sunrise.

After that, rapid clearing will take place, with cloudless skies and lower humidity for the day on Tuesday.

Temperatures will drop behind the front, with highs in the 70s for the rest of the week and lows in the 40s and 50s.