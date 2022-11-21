Thanksgiving thunder threat possible across Houston area

Widespread rain and thunder are likely due to a trailing cold front. Isolated storms are not out of the question.

HOUSTON — With the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaching, the main thing on most people's minds -- besides the turkey -- is the weather.

In Houston, widespread rain and thunder are likely due to a trailing cold front and the weather pattern could last all day. The American and European models actually show all of Houston getting rain, with isolated storms possible in some areas.

The wet weather pattern could linger until Saturday, according to KHOU 11 News Chief Meteorologist David Paul.

But the good news is temperatures will be much milder on Thanksgiving Day, possibly reaching the 70s.

The H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is still a go, but scattered thundershowers and lightning may put a damper on things. Any lighting within 10 miles of the parade will cause the parade to be canceled.

The KHOU 11 Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and update this page daily.

