Arctic blast: Temperatures in the Houston area will likely drop into the 20s; Ice and snow possible

Wintry weather is on the way to Texas. Here's what we know right now.

HOUSTON — The KHOU 11 Weather Team is closely monitoring an arctic cold front that is sweeping through Texas and approaching the Houston area.

In Southeast Texas, we are expecting some of the coldest temperatures we have seen in years — dropping us down into the 20s and 30s three days in a row. It's a bitter cold reminder that we are still in winter, despite it being in the 70s earlier this week.

It's too soon to know for sure which areas specifically will see ice or snow or a wintry mix in our area, if anyone, but it will be very cold either way. Get the timing and latest updates below.

Timeline: How cold it will get in Houston

We are still tracking a couple different models that will continue to impact this forecast, but here's what we are expecting:

WED, FEB 10: 50% of rain, in the 60s ahead of front that is just north of Houston — it's already 31 degrees in Dallas!

THUR, FEB 11: 70% rain chance, chilly and wet but no ice. Temps in the 40s and 50s.

FRI, FEB 12: Now we will really start to feel the colder weather — in the 40s all day long with a slight chance for scattered rain in the early-morning hours. Drier after that with a little sunshine possible.

SAT, FEB 13: Now is the time to protect your plants, pipes and pets. Bitter cold but not quite freezing yet, mid- to upper-30s all day long under cloudy skies and a slight rain chance. No ice or snow likely yet, but we could see sleet.

SUN, FEB 14: Hard freeze. In the upper-20s and low-30s all day long, that's right, even in the afternoon hours will only just get above freezing by a couple degrees.

MON, FEB 15: This is the day we will especially want to watch for wintry weather/ice/snow/sleet, especially north of I-10. Temps in the mid-20s to low-30s.

TUE, FEB 16: Temps in the 20s and 30s continue, but it will be drier with perhaps a little sunshine.

Who will get ice, snow or a wintry mix?

Here's a look at the wintry weather line (areas in purple and pink) forecast for 10:30 a.m. this coming Monday. You can see how close this wintry mix, with snow and ice possible, gets to the Houston area. One thing is clear: traveling to areas west or north of Houston will likely not be a good idea Sunday through Monday.

Currently, it's too soon to know for sure if Houston will get any snow. If we do, don't expect too much to accumulate on the ground.

How cold is the 'coldest in years?'

Put simply, some models, including the GFS, Canadian and ICON (a German model) are frighteningly cold with highs only reaching the mid-20s. The last time high temperatures failed to reach 30 degrees in Houston was in December 1989. While highs in the 20s still seem like a bit of a stretch, the potential does exist for one or several days only reaching 31 or 32 degrees, still enough to be the coldest daytime highs since 2011.

