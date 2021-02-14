Arctic blast live updates: Winter Storm Warning starts at 3 p.m.

With a forecast that includes dangerous icy roads and frigid temperatures as low as 9 degrees, we're compiling important information you need to know.

HOUSTON — As a brutal Arctic freeze threatens to bring dangerous ice, sleet, snow and single-digit low temperatures, you can get the latest updates and information right here.

Our team of experienced KHOU 11 meteorologists is tracking the dangerous winter storm around the clock. Watch the latest forecast.

Arctic blast top headlines

Sunday updates

12:05 p.m. - Starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, all METRO services will be suspended due to the winter storm impacting the region. METRO will work with customers to help them reach their final destinations. Services will remain suspended through Tuesday, Feb. 16, or until conditions improve.

Noon - Due to inclement weather, the City of Houston Municipal Courts will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, through Tuesday, Feb. 16.Normal business hours will resume Wednesday, Feb. 17.

11:18 a.m. - All Kroger store locations in the Houston area will operate under adjusted hours Sunday and Monday due to the upcoming winter weather.

Sunday, February 14: All stores closing at 8 p.m.

Monday, February 15: All stores opening at 9 a.m.

11:15 a.m. - La Marque city offices will be closed on Monday, February 15th. Garbage and heavy trash services will be suspended for at least Monday and Tuesday of this week.

11 a.m. - The Houston Zoo will remain closed Sun, Feb. 14-Tue, Feb. 16 and will reopen on Wed, Feb. 17. All ticket holders may reschedule their Zoo visit by emailing group.reservations@houstonzoo.org.

10:30 a.m. - Fort Bend County offices will be closed on Monday due to the winter storm

Saturday updates

8 p.m. - METRO says all of its services will be suspended in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 14 starting at 7 p.m. due to the winter storm impacting the region. Services will remain suspended through Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 or until conditions improve.

4:03 p.m. - A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for all of Southeast Texas beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday for significant ice and snow accumulations. Read more.

4:02 p.m. - H-E-B is temporarily reducing its store hours statewide in response to the intense freeze sweeping through Texas beginning Sunday and into Monday. According to officials, shoppers can also expect limited time slots for curbside pick-up and home delivery services.

Here are the temporary hours:

Greater Houston area

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Gulf Coast North stores (Victoria and surrounding areas)

Sunday: 6/7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Houston (Westheimer)

Sunday: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

H-E-B said these hours are subject to change as the company monitors weather conditions for each area. Click here for full list of hours statewide.

1:23 p.m. - Harris County Public Health will be closing all COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites from Sunday, Feb. 14 through Tuesday, Feb. 16.

1:07 p.m. - Houston Health Department COVID-19 surge testing sites at the Southwest Multi-Service Center and HCC North Forest are closed Saturday, Feb. 13. People with appointments will be contacted by the department for rescheduling. Read More.

12:26 p.m. - The Houston Botanic Garden will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15, and Tuesday, Feb. 16.

12:10 p.m. - Harris Health System is closing all of its outpatient health centers, clinics, outpatient procedural areas in hospitals and its administrative offices on Monday.