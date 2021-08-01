Cold rain, snow, wintry mix? Houston's weather gets interesting this weekend | View forecast update

Even if we get a few snowflakes, don't get your hopes up for a winter wonderland.

HOUSTON — There is so much talk about snow — but is it really going to happen or is your favorite weatherman dreaming? Well, maybe it could be both, but somebody should cue Lloyd Christmas because I'm definitely saying there's a chance of some wintry weather. LOL!

Let's get serious now.

Houston's weekend forecast goes from sunny to nasty

Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. It'll be a chilly day with highs only in the mid 50s.

Saturday: The same as today. Partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: This is where things get interesting. Look for a disturbance to move into Texas causing a large shield of rain to break out. It should begin raining here in Houston in the wee-hours of the morning (2am) and will last al the way into Monday morning wee-hours. Don't expect much of a break. Sunday will be a cold, raw, wet day here with highs only in the mid 40s.

If there's any chance at all of wintry weather, it'll occur Sunday evening into Sunday night/Monday wee-hours. As of now, the best chance of a transition to all snow will be from Conroe northward. If you're planning on sending a reporter, send them north. Further north the better.

The NWS right now says accumulations, if any occur, will be north of Hwy 105 in Conroe.

(See snow? Don't forget to use the 'Near Me' tool in our mobile app to send us your photos and video.)

South of Hwy 105 down to the I-10 corridor, this will be the transition zone where snow could possibly mix with the rain later in the evening. If it were to occur, no accumulations are expected as temps remain safely above freezing.

However snow in southeast Texas is a complex, complicated hat trick and these scenarios ALWAYS have surprises. Nobody expected 5 inches of snow in college station in 2018. Nobody predicted 13 inches of snow Christmas morning in 2004. So we'll just need to wait and see how this unfolds. It's the type of system that if the atmosphere is colder than forecast, there could be significant accumulations--even close to Houston. If it's just a touch warmer, all rain baby. 1 or 2 degrees is all the difference.

Rain will be the primary threat. Expect most areas to receive upwards of an inch of rain but nothing more than rain. No thunderstorms or severe weather.

Monday will be another cold day but dry with highs in the 40s.