HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says it is very possible we can see about one to three inches of rain this afternoon. There is a storm system in New Orleans that will push through the Houston area later on so make sure you keep your umbrellas handy.

Temps will flirt with the mid to upper-80s today. The high is 87 degrees but that might be generous due to the rain, according to Mathews.

Scattered showers will continue into next week as afternoon temps remain in the low-90s.

Hurricane Beryl formed in the western Atlantic Friday morning, but it poses no threat to us.

