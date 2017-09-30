HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul said the scattered showers are slowing down and starting to move out. It will be warm and muggy overnight.

There will be more rain in the Houston area for the next few days.

For the rest of this week and into the weekend, afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 90s. Overnight lows will stay in the mid 70s.

The "feels like" temps will surpass 100 over the next several days. That means it is very humid outside so pleases make sure you are staying hydrated.

There is a slight chance for showers on Sunday and on Monday. Our biggest chance for rain will be on Tuesday with a 40 percent chance.

We are entering the peak of the Texas hurricane season. Tropical Storm Ernesto has formed in the Atlantic but it poses no threat to the U.S. Ernesto will move across the north Atlantic.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

Though it is quiet in the tropics now, we encourage you to stay on guard.

