HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says storms are on the Wednesday thanks to tropical moisture surging in from the northeast.

Rain chances are 50 to 60 percent in northeast Harris County. Majority of the showers will start at about 1 or 2 p.m. then maybe some more rain through 10 p.m., according to Garner.

There is a little disturbance that could bring some heavy rain on and off Thursday.

It is possible we could receive between one to five inches of rain over the 48 hours.

Heads up! Dust is blowing in from Africa. The dust is likely to arrive Sunday or Monday, making for hazy skies. But good news, it will be mostly dry this weekend with temps in the mid-90s.

The KHOU 11 Weather Team is tracking Hurricane Chris out in the Atlantic Ocean. It does not pose any threat to land. The only concerns being high surf and dangerous rip currents on the east coast.

