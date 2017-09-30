HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft is tracking Saharan dust from Africa which is expected to arrive Sunday as our chance for rain clears out.

There is still a chance for showers Wednesday thanks to tropical moisture surging in from the northeast.

Rain chances are at about 30 percent. Majority of the showers will start at about 1 or 2 p.m. then maybe some more rain through 10 p.m..

There is a little disturbance that could bring some heavy rain on and off Thursday.

It is possible we could receive between one to five inches of rain over the 48 hours.

Heads up! Dust is blowing in from Africa. The dust is likely to arrive Sunday or Monday, making for hazy skies. But good news, it will be mostly dry this weekend with temps in the mid-90s.

The KHOU 11 Weather Team is tracking Hurricane Chris out in the Atlantic Ocean. It does not pose any threat to land. The only concerns being high surf and dangerous rip currents on the east coast.

7-day_1531216984149.jpg
Radars
Houston Radar
Houston Radar
Galveston Coast Radar
Galveston Coast Radar
Fort Bend County Radar
Fort Bend County Radar
Montgomery County Radar
Montgomery County Radar
Brazoria County Radar
Brazoria County Radar
Chambers County Radar
Chambers County Radar
Huntsville Radar
Huntsville Radar
College Station Radar
College Station Radar
Waller County Radar
Waller County Radar
Wharton County Radar
Wharton County Radar
Matagorda County Radar
Matagorda County Radar
Liberty County Radar
Liberty County Radar
Dallas-Fort Worth Radar
Dallas-Fort Worth Radar
San Antonio Radar
San Antonio Radar
Austin Radar
Austin Radar
Corpus Christi Radar
Corpus Christi Radar
Beaumont Radar
Beaumont Radar
Lake Charles LA Radar
Lake Charles LA Radar
South Padre Island Radar
South Padre Island Radar
Victoria Radar
Victoria Radar
Gulf of Mexico Radar
Gulf of Mexico Radar
Louisiana Gulf Coast Radar
Louisiana Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Panhandle Radar
Texas Panhandle Radar
Northeast Radar
Northeast Radar
Northwest Radar
Northwest Radar
Southeast Radar
Southeast Radar
Southwest Radar
Southwest Radar
North Texas Radar
North Texas Radar
South Texas Radar
South Texas Radar
East Texas Radar
East Texas Radar
West Texas Radar
West Texas Radar
Texas Radar
Texas Radar
Central Texas Radar
Central Texas Radar
Far West Texas Radar
Far West Texas Radar
U.S. Radar
U.S. Radar

© 2018 KHOU