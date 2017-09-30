HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says a weak cold front is moving in our area and it could bring a few scattered showers Tuesday. Good news, rainfall totals are less than half an inch.

Rain chances for Tuesday are currently 40 percent. The bulk of the rain should be on the eastside of Houston between morning and 1 p.m. By 3:30 p.m. the showers will move along to the coastal counties.

The next chance of rain is Friday.

Afternoon temperatures will stay hot in the low to mid-90s so make sure you remember our heat safety tips. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and triple check the backseat of your vehicles.

