HEADS UP! There will be waves of rain Sunday afternoon thanks to a disturbance in the Gulf, according to KHOU Meteorologist Blake Mathews.

The system is not expected to become a tropical storm or hurricane, however.

While it's not expected to rain the entire day, it will be difficult for outdoor activities, so you should probably plan to celebrate Father's Day indoors.

Temps will be in the mid to high-80s today. Those temps could move up or down depending on how much rain we get.

Blake says locally we should receive about two to four inches of rain in the Houston area over the next three days. If you live further south and west of the city then you will get much heavier rain. Rain chances will continue to increase as we head into Monday and Tuesday.

Street flooding is a possibility, however no structural flooding is expected.

"We're in need of some rain and our bayous are below normal, so we can handle a bit of rain," said Mathews.

A good chance for rain sticks around much of the coming week as well.

