We hope you've enjoyed this relatively cool start to spring we've had because KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says warmer temperatures are on the way.

We'll top out at about 82 degrees Monday with mostly sunny skies. Winds out of the southeast will make it humid.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday there's a slight rain chance as the humidity increases and afternoon high temps approach 90 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the low-70s.

This coming weekend the rain chance increases to 40 percent with daytime high temps in the mid-80s.

