Friday will be cool, but it will be warmer and muggier for this weekend, according to Chief Meteorologist David Paul.

This evening will be pleasant in the mid-70s.

High temps this weekend will be in the mid-80s with a very slight rain chance. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s.

If you are headed to the BP MS 150 this weekend, expect gorgeous weather with temps reaching the 80s an dno chance for rain.

Afternoon temps next week will stay in the low-80s with just a slight rain chance.

By the end of next week, however, temps could get close to 90 degrees.

