KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says storms are moving out Thursday night, but we could get more rain on Friday and this weekend.

Temperatures will be in the low-80s Thursday evening.

Temps will remain in the mid- to upper-90s Friday through the weekend. There's a 30-percent chance for rain Friday.

The KHOU Weather team is watching a disturbance that could move into the Gulf. It is possible this disturbance could become a tropical storm in the next few days. The tropical storm will be called Alberto if it develops.

Related: Tracking a disturbance in the Gulf

If this depression strengthens it will more than likely make landfall near New Orleans by the weekend. It will likely not have impacts on Texas.

Memorial Day in Houston is shaping up to be hot but sunny with highs in the upper-90s. Mathews says we could hit triple digits by the beginning of next week.

© 2018 KHOU