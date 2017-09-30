HOUSTON — Thursday evening and Friday are our last chances to see dry conditions and lower humidity before rain moves in this weekend, according to Chief Meteorologist David Paul.

Thursday evening will be warm in the upper-80s with no chance for rain. Highs will be in the mid-90s Friday.

There's a possibility we will get a few scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend. There is a 60-percent chance for rain on Saturday and a 50-percent chance on Sunday. A 40-percent rain chance sticks around for the beginning of next week.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s for the next several days, so make sure you remember our heat safety tips. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and triple check the backseat of your vehicles.

