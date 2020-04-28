Houston Forecast: Warm temperatures, low humidity, high pollen!

A big warm up is ahead with high humidity levels returning for the weekend.

HOUSTON — Check out the forecast today... Houston is just showing off today! Picture perfect conditions. And we deserve it. Enjoy enjoy!

The temperatures just keep warming up into the weekend though. Highs will be well above average to kick off the month on May with 90s making a comeback this weekend. A south wind returns as well, this will bring back the high Houston humidity that we all know oh so well.

Computer models are keeping us quiet and dry through mid next week. That's when we expect our next rain chance with a cold front pushing through. Although, rain chances are currently at a slim 20% and the front drops us back down to seasonable temperatures behind it.

GET ALERTS ON YOUR PHONE: Download the KHOU 11 app

TRACK THE WEATHER: Houston weather radar

HOUSTON 7-DAY FORECAST

By mid-week next week (Wednesday) we'll have a 40% chance for scattered showers again, which is our next real chance for rain.