KHOU 11 Weather Reporter Blake Mathews says the sun will come out after the early morning rain passes. In other words, no need to cancel any afternoon Cinco de Mayo plans.

The rain should be gone around noon as the system makes its way towards the coast.

Temperatures are currently in the high-60s but things will quickly warm up. Temps will reach the high 70s by noon and we are looking at 80 degree temps as early as 2 p.m.

Sunday is expected to be cloudy with no chance for rain.

Blake says expect temperatures to reach 90 degrees Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Happy Cinco de Mayo!

