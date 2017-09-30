It will be a warm and quiet evening after storms moved through the Houston area Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the 80s tonight with no chance for rain.

Tuesday will be hot and dry with a high of 94 degrees. Remember to stay hydrated and indoors as much possible. Don't forget to check those backseats when you get out of the car too.

There is no chance for rain on Tuesday, a 30 percent chance on Wednesday, and a 20 percent chance on Thursday.

Afternoon temperatures will stay in the low 90s throughout the week with overnight lows in the high 70s.

RELATED: Hurricane Central

RELATED: KHOU 11 Hurricane Guide

RELATED: Disaster supply list

© 2018 KHOU