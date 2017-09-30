KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist says Wednesday evening will continue to be warm and muggy. There may be a few sprinkles in our area but nothing too serious.

We'll see afternoon temperatures remain in the 80s for the next several days. Thursday will be warm and breezy with just a slight chance for showers.

The allergy index continues to improve. The tree, grass and weed count is now moderate.

David says Friday night into Saturday morning is when we will see the most rain. Yesterday, rain chances were at 60 percent for Saturday, but they are improving. Now rain chances are at 40 percent thanks to a north breeze that will be pushing the front off shore. Most of the rain is expected to clear out by Saturday afternoon.

Sunday should be dry but cloudy with warm temps. By next Wednesday we could hit 90 degrees for the first time this spring.

