HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says it will be a warm and mostly dry evening as the scattered afternoon storms move out.

However, keep your umbrella handy if you plan to be out and about Tuesday afternoon as more rain will move in to the Houston area.

Paul expects more scattered storms during the afternoon hours, but things should quieten down by the evening hours.

There will be a high temperature of 97 degrees on Tuesday with an overnight low of 78 degrees.

The rest of the week will be dry with no rain chances in the forecast.

Saturday and Sunday there is a 20 percent chance of rain with temps staying in the mid 90s.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. Thankfully, there is no tropical activity going on right now. This time last year, Hurricane Harvey was making its way through the Caribbean.

The hurricane center was monitoring a disturbed weather pattern in the east of the Caribbean Sea, but it has since shown no signs of development, which is great news for us.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

© 2018 KHOU