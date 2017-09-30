KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says high heat and dry conditions are going to continue for the next several days.

Wednesday evening will be warm in the high 80s with no chance for rain.

Record heat is possible again on Thursday with a high of 97 degrees expected.

We'll have hot, muggy conditions with mostly sunny skies for the next seven days, at the least. There's a very slight rain chance early next week.There is no drought in the Houston area just yet.

Overnight low temperatures will be in the low-70s through the weekend.

